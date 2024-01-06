Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average of $133.23.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.62.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

