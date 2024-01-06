RDA Financial Network Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.