Red Door Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 41,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.42.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

