Refined Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Refined Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 95,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays lowered Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

