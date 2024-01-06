Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $172.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

