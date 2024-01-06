Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,625,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,174,000 after purchasing an additional 330,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,819,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 340.7% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,927,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,806,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 420,358 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

