RFG Holdings Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.1% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

