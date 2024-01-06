Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 27,179 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,179 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $202,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $367.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

