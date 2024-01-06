RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

