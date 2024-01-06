Rory B. Riggs Sells 35,702 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

