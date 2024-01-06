Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $3,048,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,250,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,720,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $3,151,320.12.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 107,130 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $3,590,997.60.

On Friday, December 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $4,692,951.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,367.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,305,166.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,113 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,212,670.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,322 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.96.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.57. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $36.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after buying an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,398,000 after buying an additional 1,166,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,577,000 after buying an additional 898,428 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $181,957,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

About Samsara



Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

