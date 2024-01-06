SFG Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

