Shore Point Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

Apple stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.49. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

