Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $273,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $244.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.14 and a 12 month high of $260.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average of $211.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. Insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

