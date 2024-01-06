Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Pinterest by 21.7% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Stock Performance
NYSE PINS opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.97.
Insider Transactions at Pinterest
In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,062.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,062.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,765. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
