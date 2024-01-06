Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 36,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $81.14 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.