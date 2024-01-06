Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.9 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.