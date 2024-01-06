Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 188.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.98. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $26.52.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

