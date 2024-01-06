Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

NYSE SYF opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

