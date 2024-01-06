Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ball by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BALL opened at $57.39 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

