Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 132 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $189.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.