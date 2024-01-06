Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.