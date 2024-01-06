Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 67 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,462.50.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,426.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,398.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,434.18. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

