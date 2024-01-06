Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 881 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,193 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,118,000 after acquiring an additional 971,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,845 shares of company stock worth $2,723,333 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

