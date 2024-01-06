SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

