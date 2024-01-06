State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 355 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $34,033,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,522,000 after acquiring an additional 306,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

MKS Instruments stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

