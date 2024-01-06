State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $694,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in V.F. were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 10.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 943,280 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 47.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

