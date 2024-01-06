State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,031 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of A10 Networks worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $62,430.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,920.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $199,915.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $62,430.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,920.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $12.93 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $958.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.12.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

