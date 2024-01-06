State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,990 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,269,000 after buying an additional 393,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after buying an additional 1,660,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after buying an additional 691,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 329,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

