State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,370 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.84%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.