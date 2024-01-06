Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 2,898 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,338 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 8.0% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $367.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.99.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.