Suresh K. Durgam Sells 62,282 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Suresh K. Durgam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,539,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,815,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,593,000 after purchasing an additional 114,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

