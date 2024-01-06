Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $56,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,604,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,604,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,921,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,968 over the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Mirova increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

