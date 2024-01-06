Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.57.

NYSE:SNV opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,677 shares of company stock valued at $143,137. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after buying an additional 228,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,530,000 after buying an additional 977,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

