Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.83

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.30, with a volume of 75079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Teekay Tankers Stock Performance
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 38.66%. Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.
Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. CWM LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
