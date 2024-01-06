TTP Investments Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TTP Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $367.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.36 and a 200-day moving average of $343.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.