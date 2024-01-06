United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

