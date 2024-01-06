Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after buying an additional 990,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after buying an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

