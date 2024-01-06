WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 32,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Microsoft
In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of MSFT opened at $367.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Microsoft Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.
