Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,633 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after buying an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $387.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

