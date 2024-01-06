Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $138.25 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.31.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Westlake from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

