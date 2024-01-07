AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 227.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 225.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

