Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,127 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 43,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 171,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.47. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.