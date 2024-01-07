Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s 8th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $131.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

