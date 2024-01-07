Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 43,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 171,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

