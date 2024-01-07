Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.42.

GOOGL opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $142.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

