Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 65,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.42.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

