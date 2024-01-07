Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,586,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 530,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 177,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.