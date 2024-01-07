American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,076 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 303.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,142,914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 859,964 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 153.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,699 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 207,639 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,204,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 3.9 %

AAL stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.