Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $369,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 156,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,057,921.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.98 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

